Dental College students strike enters fourth day

Srinagar: The strike by Government Dental College as students here has entered into fourth day with the government taking no action against the pro­fessor against who is alleged to harass students of the college.

All the students of undergradu­ate and post graduate have been off from their class work from the last four days, demanding action against Prof Muhammad Mushtaq and removal of caretaker principal Dr Reyaz Farooq. The students, in­cluding girls, assembled outside the office of the Principal and raised slogans against the college authorities for not taking action against Dr Muhammad Mushtaq.

Dr Mushtaq, who is the head of the Orthodontics Department of the GDCH and also guide of postgradu­ate students, has been accused of harassing and forcing his students to do his personal work, including car washing, asking the students to ferry his family members to the air­port and children to school.

The students also alleged that the Dr Mushtaq forces them to do manual jobs at his private clinic in Land Mark Complex at Karanagar.

Carrying placards of ‘We want justice’ and ‘End to Student Harass­ment by Teachers’, the students held protests and raised slogans against the GDCH authorities for not addressing their grievances.

The agitated students said that they hope the chief minister Me­hbooba Mufti and minister for health and medical education, Bali Bhagat, will intervene and take ac­tion against the professor and the caretaker principal.

"We hope the Chief minister and Health and Medical Education minister will intervene to resolve the issue," said Dr Mudasir. Min­ister Bali Bhagat did not respond to repeated calls from the reporter.

Meanwhile, the protesting stu­dents have got the support of doc­tor’s associations in the state.

Society of Dental Surgeons (SDS) of J&K has castigated the “autocratic behaviour and shameful victimisa­tion of students” by the GDCH au­thorities. “The academic institutions should be devoid of such shameful incidents but the GDCH has become a den of politics and victimisation,” said SDS president Dr Imtiyaz Ban­day, while criticising the callous at­titude of the Principal and the head of the Orthodontics Department.

Doctors Association Kashmir has sought immediate removal of the Principal to pave the way for the growth of the GDCH.

“We are astonished at how a person, who was given charge of the caretaker Principal in 2004, still continues to be on this sacred chair. According to the Supreme Court guidelines, the government has to make a permanent arrangement for the post within months. The Princi­pal has also been booked by the Vig­ilance Department of Kashmir in a criminal case. It is high time that he be removed from the post and allow the dental college to grow,” DAK president Dr Suhail Naik said.

