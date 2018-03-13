Dental College students strike enters fourth day

All the students of undergraduate and post graduate have been off from their class work from the last four days, demanding action against Prof Muhammad Mushtaq and removal of caretaker principal Dr Reyaz Farooq.
Srinagar: The strike by Government Dental College as students here has entered into fourth day with the government taking no action against the professor against who is alleged to harass students of the college.
All the students of undergraduate and post graduate have been off from their class work from the last four days, demanding action against Prof Muhammad Mushtaq and removal of caretaker principal Dr Reyaz Farooq. The students, including girls, assembled outside the office of the Principal and raised slogans against the college authorities for not taking action against Dr Muhammad Mushtaq.
Dr Mushtaq, who is the head of the Orthodontics Department of the GDCH and also guide of postgraduate students, has been accused of harassing and forcing his students to do his personal work, including car washing, asking the students to ferry his family members to the airport and children to school.
The students also alleged that the Dr Mushtaq forces them to do manual jobs at his private clinic in Land Mark Complex at Karanagar.
Carrying placards of ‘We want justice’ and ‘End to Student Harassment by Teachers’, the students held protests and raised slogans against the GDCH authorities for not addressing their grievances.
The agitated students said that they hope the chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and minister for health and medical education, Bali Bhagat, will intervene and take action against the professor and the caretaker principal.
"We hope the Chief minister and Health and Medical Education minister will intervene to resolve the issue," said Dr Mudasir. Minister Bali Bhagat did not respond to repeated calls from the reporter.
Meanwhile, the protesting students have got the support of doctor’s associations in the state.
Society of Dental Surgeons (SDS) of J&K has castigated the “autocratic behaviour and shameful victimisation of students” by the GDCH authorities. “The academic institutions should be devoid of such shameful incidents but the GDCH has become a den of politics and victimisation,” said SDS president Dr Imtiyaz Banday, while criticising the callous attitude of the Principal and the head of the Orthodontics Department.
Doctors Association Kashmir has sought immediate removal of the Principal to pave the way for the growth of the GDCH.
“We are astonished at how a person, who was given charge of the caretaker Principal in 2004, still continues to be on this sacred chair. According to the Supreme Court guidelines, the government has to make a permanent arrangement for the post within months. The Principal has also been booked by the Vigilance Department of Kashmir in a criminal case. It is high time that he be removed from the post and allow the dental college to grow,” DAK president Dr Suhail Naik said.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.