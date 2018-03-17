Dental college students’ protest enters 8th day

“We stand by their demand of removal of Dr. Mohammad Mushtaq as the Head of the Department and formation of a student union on the same pattern as in other professional colleges.”
Srinagar—The strike of students in Government Dental College and hospital entered day 8 on Friday against the physical and mental harassment by the HOD Dr. Mohmmad Mushtaq on Post Graduate and Under Graduate students.
Students alleged that despite informing the Principal/Dean and submitting a written complaint against the said H.O.D, no action was taken against him for two and a half months.
They said that administration has been further harassing students by forcing them to join back the departments.
“We stand by their demand of removal of Dr. Mohammad Mushtaq as the Head of the Department and formation of a student union on the same pattern as in other professional colleges,” said a protestor.
The strike is being supported by all the organizations of the state like Doctors Association Kashmir, JKDCC, DSA-J & K and the Students of Indira Gandhi Govt. Dental College.
