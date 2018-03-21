Dental College students protest continues

Srinagar— The students of Government Dental College and Hospital (GDCH) Srinagar while hailing the decision of govern­ment to attach Head of the Ortho­dontics Department Dr Muham­mad Mushtaq has said that they will continue to protest till au­thorities issue a formal order and appoint a permanent academic in charge/guide for both undergrad­uate and postgraduate students of the orthodontics department.

“Our protest will continue until the government issues an order to appoint permanent aca­demic in charge,” said a spokes­person of the students union.

The spokesperson said that the GDCH administration has virtu­ally become defunct over the years due to a caretaker Princi­pal, Dr. Reyaz Farooq since 2004.

“In the interest of the GDCH administration and academ­ics, we demand government should make a permanent ar­rangement for the post of Prin­cipal,” he said.

The inaction on part of the Principal forced us to go for the strike, he said.

The spokesperson said that the attachment of Dr Mush­taq is a welcome step towards streamlining the academics and administration of the GDCH, which has taken a hit over the past several years.

“We thank Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Health Min­ister, Bali Baghat, Minister of State for Health and Medi­cal Education, Asiea Naqash, Deputy Commissioner Sri­nagar Syed Abid Rashid, SDM Srinagar, Doctors Association Kashmir, J&K Society of Den­tal Surgeons, J&K Doctors Coordination Committee, and last but not the least students and journalists for their con­tinuous support to our just cause and protest.