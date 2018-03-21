Dental College students protest continues

“Our protest will continue until the government issues an order to appoint permanent academic in charge,” said a spokesperson of the students union.
Srinagar— The students of Government Dental College and Hospital (GDCH) Srinagar while hailing the decision of government to attach Head of the Orthodontics Department Dr Muhammad Mushtaq has said that they will continue to protest till authorities issue a formal order and appoint a permanent academic in charge/guide for both undergraduate and postgraduate students of the orthodontics department.
The spokesperson said that the GDCH administration has virtually become defunct over the years due to a caretaker Principal, Dr. Reyaz Farooq since 2004.
“In the interest of the GDCH administration and academics, we demand government should make a permanent arrangement for the post of Principal,” he said.
The inaction on part of the Principal forced us to go for the strike, he said.
The spokesperson said that the attachment of Dr Mushtaq is a welcome step towards streamlining the academics and administration of the GDCH, which has taken a hit over the past several years.
“We thank Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Health Minister, Bali Baghat, Minister of State for Health and Medical Education, Asiea Naqash, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Syed Abid Rashid, SDM Srinagar, Doctors Association Kashmir, J&K Society of Dental Surgeons, J&K Doctors Coordination Committee, and last but not the least students and journalists for their continuous support to our just cause and protest.
