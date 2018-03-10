Dental College students go for indefinite strike against ‘dictatorial’ approach of admin

Srinagar: The alleged dicta­torial attitude of administration has prompted students to go for an indefinite strike at Govern­ment Dental College while on Friday students staged protest in the premises of college to express their resentment.

Reports said that scores of students from Dental College Srinagar carrying placards and banners assembled in the col­lege premises and raised slogans against college administration.

The protesting students accused college principal and head of ortho­dontics department of harassment. They said college principal is abuse his position and there is misman­agement everywhere in the college.

The protestors including both undergraduate and postgraduate students said that they have been facing multiple problems while the principal and head of ortho­dontics are acting like dictators and are showing no interest to mitigate their sufferings.

“We will continue the strike till the long pending issues regarding the welfare of students are not ad­dressed,” said the students.