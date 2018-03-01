‘Dental college PGs facing torment at HoD’s hands’  

Srinagar— Post-graduate students at the Government Dental College here are undergoing mental, physical and emotional torment at the hands of their Head of Department, the Doctors’ Association of Kashmir (DAK) said in a statement today.

Quoting a delegation of MDS Orthodontics students that he said had met the Association, the president of the DAK, Dr Suhail Naik, said that they were also being forced to perform personal and domestic chores for the HOD like washing his car, fetching family members from the airport and taking children to school.

“The students provided us (the DAK) with documental and other electronic evidence (of such activities),” the DAK president said.

“The Principal of the Government Dental College is fully aware of the whole situation through the representations the students have made and communications from the Kashmir University, but is hesitant in taking the action for reasons best known to him,” he said.

Urging the state’s health minister to intervene personally in the matter, the DAK has emphasized that budding postgraduate doctors were being unnecessarily harassed and their future jeopardized by the egoistic attitude of their HODs even as the government claims to be working to improve medical and healthcare system in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Today, after the introduction of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET), doctors from the state can apply anywhere in the country for their postgraduate degrees, a facility not available a year ago. If this situation continues no one would like to pursue his or her postgraduate degrees at the Government Dental College at Srinagar. This will project a very bad image of the state of our healthcare,” the DAK president further said.