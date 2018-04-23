Demolition drive sparks shutdown in Karan Nagar

Srinagar—The encroachment drive against ‘illegal’ encroacher sparked shutdown and protest in Karan Nagar area of Srinagar city on Monday.

Reports said that IG Traffic Basant Rath visited the area and found that the owner of a house and three shops has encroached footpath. Accordingly, he conveyed this to SMC and later on the demolition wing swung into action and demolished the encroached portion.

The demolition move sparked massive protest and shutdown in the area. Those who were affected with the demolition drive included the house owner Ghulam Rasool, Shalimar Auto Dealer, Kashmir Auto and Bulbul Auto Dealer.

President Traders Federation Karan Nagar Ajaz Shahdhar in a statement while condemning the action said that they always stand by law but it was the obligation and responsibility of the authorities to follow due procedure. “No notice was served to these shopkeepers. It has become a norm in Kashmir to allow anyone to go ahead with construction and then for no reason SMC demolish that. Probe should be ordered on what basis SMC allows an encroacher whosoever he may be to go for encroachment,” he questioned.