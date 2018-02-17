Death of infant: Family Stages protest against JVC Hospital

Srinagar— A family from North Kashmir’s Bandipora district today staged a protest alleging that their 10 months old baby died after doctors administered a vaccine to him at JVC Hospital Bemina.

The Shahgund Bandipora family assembled here in Press Enclave Srinagar and staged a forceful protest against JVC Hospital Bemina.

The protesters said that doctors administered a vaccine to five babies at a time on Wednesday night in Ward number 7 of the hospital.

“Shortly after vaccines were administered to these babies, they felt unconscious. One of them was immediately shifted to SKIMS while our child died at 11:50 pm,” Mushtaq Ahmed the father of deceased baby Junaid Ahmed said adding that rest of the three children were shifted to ICU.

They said there were three doctors on duty who left the ward after the condition of the children deteriorated. The doctors according to protesters told them they will send these ‘Amakicin’ vaccines to laboratory.

“They killed our child while others are struggle for life,” the protesters said.

“Our child was suffering from pneumonia. He was stable now and hospital authorities were scheduled to discharge himon Thursday,” said Mushtaq Ahmed.

Pertinently ‘Amakicin’ vaccine is anti-infection.

This medication is used to prevent or treat a wide variety of bacterial infections. Amikacin belongs to a class of drugs known as aminoglycoside antibiotics. It works by stopping the growth of bacteria.

The protesters alleged that hospital procures drug supply without any test putting the patient lives at risk.

The family members demanded probe into the incident and action against those who supplied these vaccines to hospital. (CNS)