Deadline March 31, Govt yet to implement R-APDRP in Srinagar

Srinagar: Amid the worsening power scenario in Kashmir Valley at the present time, the much talked about R-APDRP scheme is yet to be implemented in the summer capital with its deadline set as March 31, 2018.

Reports inform KNS that even 20 percent of the ground work hasn’t been done in Srinagar for the implementation of the scheme and the funds meant for its implementation too have either got lapsed or diverted.

The official blamed the dilatory mode of functioning responsible for making such a vital power reform scheme a flop show in JK. “There is no follow up action, no meeting and no report cards sought from the helmsmen in the department by the government over the implementation of such scheme. The result is that they are going at the pace they are known for,” PDD official told KNS.

Pertinently, the project was aimed to curtail T&D losses in the state and ensure round the clock electricity to state households. For the first phase of the project, the Central government had sanctioned Rs.151.99 crores under R-APDRP while an amount of Rs.1665.27 crores had been approved for the second phase of this vital project.

The second phase was supposed to cover two main cities including Jammu and Srinagar for which the funds estimated at the cost of Rs. 52,89 crores have been approved. These schemes were proposed to be taken up under National Electricity Fund for which Rural Electrification Corporation is the nodal agency. Under this scheme 30 towns have been identified as project areas in J&K state with population of above 10,000 as per 2001 census. For this purpose, the government had already taken a pilot exercise and some 30 towns have been identified as project areas in J&K, another 283 towns with population of over 4000 have also been identified that will be covered in the second phase. Phase -1 of 283 towns is to cost Rs. 171.61 crores and phase-2 will cost Rs. 1073.33 crores. These projects were proposed to be taken up under Phase-II of R-APDRP through a special dispensation which could not materialize.