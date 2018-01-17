DC discusses objections to Draft Srinagar Master Plan

Srinagar—Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, on Tuesday convened a meeting holding threadbare discussions on the objections and suggestions received in regard to the Draft Srinagar Master Plan 2015-35.

During the meeting, while reiterating the importance of objective scrutinisation of objections and suggestions received before finalizing the draft, Dr. Shah said there is a need for expediting the process of scrutinisation for earliest possible submission of recommendations to the Government.

Dr. Shah heads a sub-committee formed to deliberate on important objections and suggestions received from the public about the Draft Master Plan and submit recommendations in regard to them to the main Committee formed for the assessment of objections and suggestions received about it.

The Master Plan 2015-35 involves land suitability and environmental sustainability for conceiving the future planning strategy of Srinagar.