DC City for redressing developmental concerns of Downtown

Srinagar—Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Wednesday convened a meeting to discuss developmental concerns of Downtown as raised by the locals during his recent public outreach visits to its different areas.

The meeting discussed several areas of concern including transportation, traffic management, fire and emergency facilities, convenience of financial services among others in its various areas.

In regard to the management of traffic there, the meeting discussed means to ease traffic connection at major squares like Soura Chowk, Hawal Chowk, Gowjwara Chowk, Bohri Kadal, Razia Kadal and Seki Dafar. It was said that installation or activation of traffic lights at most of these locations will significantly help ease the congestion there.

The DC instructed the SMC to immediately look into the modalities of the same. He also instructed the SP Traffic to increase deployment of traffic staff at major locations of congestion to supplement efforts at mitigating traffic jams across the old city.

Responding to the demands of the locals as raised during his visit to the area last month, Dr. Shah instructed the concerned department to augment the availability of mini buses at Maharaj Gunj. He also instructed the R&B and Revenue departments for immediate identification of spot for establishing a Fire & Emergency Services station there.

With regard to the convenience financial services, the Lead Bank was asked to augment the number of the ATMs installed in the old city for the convenience of the general public of the area.

RTO Kashmir, SE R&B, SP Police, SP Traffic, JC SMC, Lead District Manager among other senior officers attended the meeting.