DC City meets KTMF; assures of all possible support

Srinagar—Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Wednesday said the trading community in Srinagar works in a difficult situation and must be lauded and supported in all ways possible.

He was speaking at a meeting with a faction of the Kashmir Traders & Manufactures Federation (KTMF) representing some 250 markets from various areas of the district to discuss their concerns.

The DC said trade is the cornerstone of Srinagar’s economy and that it is important that the trading community is encouraged for its resoluteness in dealing with different kinds of challenges to them.

Dr. Shah said it is remarkable the way the trading community in the district gathered itself and resumed their businesses after the devastating floods of 2014. He assured the trading federation that the district administration is keen on the rehabilitation all the flood-affected traders and that all genuine pending cases for rehabilitation will be disbursed at the earliest possible. He assured that no deserving cases will be left out because of discrepancies in verifications.

The KTMF faction represents various important markets like Batamaloo, Koker Bazar and Maisuma, which the DC said have had to suffer a lot and assured of the district administration’s keenness about offering them all kinds of possible support.