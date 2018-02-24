DC City inspects restoration works on river Jhelum

 Skip to main content

190

Concerned officers from I&FC, Geology & Mining, PHE, R&B and Revenue departments, accompanying the DC, informed about the status of ongoing works on reconstruction of damaged stretch of the embankment.

Srinagar—Deputy Commissioner, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, on Friday visited Lasjan to take stock of ongoing restoration works on the embankment of river Jhelum which caved in last month.

Dr Shah directed the concerned to ensure the damaged embankment is restored at the earliest. He reiterated the importance of a thorough assessment and understanding of the reasons that led to the caving in of the embankment in order to ensure incidents like this do not recur.

 

 

 

