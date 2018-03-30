 Skip to main content
DC City calls for immediate steps for restoration of Nallah Amir Khan
The DC expressed strong con­cern at the declined state of the stream called on the LAWDA to take immediate remedial steps for its restoration. He also instructed for ensuring that waste removed from the Dal does not get dumped into the stream and stressed on bet­ter coordination between the LAW­DA and the SMC in this regard.

Srinagar—In response to appeals from the locals, Deputy Commis­sioner Srinagar, Dr. Syed Abid Ra­sheed Shah, Wednesday visited the Nallah Amir Khan water channel here and took stock of its condition.

Dr. Shah also took note of com­plaints of encroachments and il­legal structures in and around the stream and issued immediate in­structions to concerned Revenue officers to initiate verification proceedings and submit findings.

Speaking to the locals on the occasion, he also appealed them not to dump household waste on the embankments along the chan­nel. He said water bodies are vital treasures and that all collective and individual efforts must be made for their preservation.

Senior officers from Lakes & Wa­terways Development Authority, Srinagar Municipal Corporation and Revenue Department accompa­nied the DC on the occasion

