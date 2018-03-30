DC City calls for immediate steps for restoration of Nallah Amir Khan

The DC expressed strong concern at the declined state of the stream called on the LAWDA to take immediate remedial steps for its restoration. He also instructed for ensuring that waste removed from the Dal does not get dumped into the stream and stressed on better coordination between the LAWDA and the SMC in this regard.
Srinagar—In response to appeals from the locals, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Wednesday visited the Nallah Amir Khan water channel here and took stock of its condition.
Dr. Shah also took note of complaints of encroachments and illegal structures in and around the stream and issued immediate instructions to concerned Revenue officers to initiate verification proceedings and submit findings.
Speaking to the locals on the occasion, he also appealed them not to dump household waste on the embankments along the channel. He said water bodies are vital treasures and that all collective and individual efforts must be made for their preservation.
Senior officers from Lakes & Waterways Development Authority, Srinagar Municipal Corporation and Revenue Department accompanied the DC on the occasion
