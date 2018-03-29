Day 2:KU students hold protest seeking whereabouts of their missing fellow

Sameer Ahmed Dar, a 2nd semester student of the Department of Geology went missing on March 19 after he left for university from his home.
Srinagar—Kashmir University yet again rocked with student protest on Wednesday against the ‘disappearance’ of a student while protesting students demanded his whereabouts.
Sameer is a resident of Kakapora area in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
While seeking the intervention of University authorities, the protesting students marched through lanes and by-lanes of the Varsity. The students have been protesting continuously from past three days.
Meanwhile, in a statement issued by Varsity said that: “the University has already written to the Director General of Police on March 24, requesting him to have the whereabouts of the student ascertained at an earliest.”
“The offices of the Chancellor and Pro-Chancellor have also been informed about the instant case.”
“Today, the Vice Chancellor personally talked to the agitating students and informed them that the administration is equally concerned about the student’s whereabouts and a special team of officials is in touch with the police on a daily basis.”
“We request the agitating students to maintain calm and cooperate till the police ascertains the whereabouts of the student,” the statement read. (CNS)
