Day 2:KU students hold protest seeking whereabouts of their missing fellow

Srinagar—Kashmir Universi­ty yet again rocked with student protest on Wednesday against the ‘disappearance’ of a student while protesting students de­manded his whereabouts.

Sameer Ahmed Dar, a 2nd semester student of the Depart­ment of Geology went missing on March 19 after he left for university from his home.

Sameer is a resident of Kaka­pora area in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

While seeking the interven­tion of University authori­ties, the protesting students marched through lanes and by-lanes of the Varsity. The stu­dents have been protesting con­tinuously from past three days.

Meanwhile, in a statement is­sued by Varsity said that: “the University has already written to the Director General of Police on March 24, requesting him to have the whereabouts of the stu­dent ascertained at an earliest.”

“The offices of the Chancel­lor and Pro-Chancellor have also been informed about the instant case.”

“Today, the Vice Chancel­lor personally talked to the ag­itating students and informed them that the administration is equally concerned about the student’s whereabouts and a special team of officials is in touch with the police on a daily basis.”

“We request the agitating stu­dents to maintain calm and co­operate till the police ascertains the whereabouts of the student,” the statement read. (CNS)