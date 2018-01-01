Darul-Khair distributes relief among fire victims

Srinagar—Expressing deep anguish over huge loss of property in the fire incident at Bulbul Lankar and Tarabal Nawakadal in downtown, patron of Darul-Khair Mirwaiz Mohammad Umar Farooq expressed hearty solidarity and sympathy to almost half dozen families, whose houses got damaged in the blaze and stressed for the immediate rehabilitate of the sufferers.

According to a statement, on the directions of Mirwaiz a delegation of Darul-Khair went to Bulbul Lankar and Tarabal Nawakadal and distributed rice, blankets and kitchen kits among the sufferers as interim relief and also expressed sympathy to those whose houses gutted in the deadly blaze.

It is pertinent to mention here that Darul-Khair Mirwaiz Manzil right since its inception has been providing immediate support to poor, destitute, needy and also the sufferers of natural calamities including floods and fire.