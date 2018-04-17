Darbar Move preparations: Speaker reviews works at Legislature Complex

Srinagar— Speaker J&K Legislative Assembly Kavinder Gupta today reviewed the renovation works going on in the Assembly Complex and MLA Hostel Srinagar in view of opening of Darbar move offices scheduled on May 7.

The Speaker was accompanied by Secretary J&K Legislature Complex, Mulk Raj Singh, Under Secretary Zubair Qari and other officials. The Speaker was briefed about the status of renovation work and assured that all the works will be completed before darbar move.

The Speaker also reviewed works being undertaken at J&K Legislator’s hostel. He appreciated the pace of work and stressed on the need to augment basic amenities and other facilities.

The Speaker directed the officials to formulate a proposal to construct lift facilities at the hostel to mitigate problems faced by elder persons.