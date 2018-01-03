DAK seeks transparent procedure for appointing director health

Srinagar—Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Tuesday has sought a transparent procedure for the appointment of director health services Kashmir.

“That would open doors for deserving and meritorious candidates,” said DAK President Dr Nisar ul Hassan.

“The process of selection should include advertising of the post that would bring transparency and openness in the selection process. A team of experts in the field should assess the eligible candidates and choose the best,” he said.

“But, that is not happening,” DAK President said.

He said instead, the whole selection process is kept hidden and secret, which is unfair, non-transparent and thus manipulative. This paves the way for picking up a favorite blocking opportunities of aspirants who are not even considered for the post. The person who is favored instead of focusing on his/her job remains at the beck and call of those who have favored him/her.

Dr Nisar said the practice of favoritism has ruined the health department which is in a sorry state of affairs. It has been plagued by lobbyism and indiscipline. There is no work culture and patient care is a forgotten entity.

He said the peripheral health care is in complete mess due to “mismanagement” and patients suffer the consequences. Patients end up going to teriary care hospitals even for basic health needs.

“While in other parts, primary health care has reduced sickness and fatalities, but in Kashmir it has failed to deliver and meet patients’ needs,” said Dr Nisar

He said we still have outbreaks of infective diseases like typhoid, cholera and hepatitis due to disorganized peripheral health system. The deliveries in peripheries are conducted in extremely unhygienic conditions which is responsible for high maternal and infant mortality.There is epidemic of hypertension, diabetes and cancer because of non-implementation of concept of population-centric primary care.