DAK aghast over non-removal of GDC Principal

Srinagar— Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) held an emergency meeting at it’s head office in Srinagar which was attended by Dr Suhail Naik , Dr Owais H Dar, Dr Mohd Ashraf, Dr Ayjaz Ahmad Bhat, Dr Masood Rashid, Dr Arshid Trag, Dr Mohd Yousuf Tak , Dr Masood ul Hassan, Dr Adil Wani, Dr Md Ashraf Shah, Dr Ajaz and Dr Mir Mushtaq. The meeting was held after DAK received continuous delegations from under graduate and post graduate students of Govt. Dental College (GDC) Srinagar after the suspension of their strike few days back. DAK hails the attachment of Prof. Mohammad Mushtaq , Head of the Department(HOD) orthothodontics, GDC, Srinagar , however the academic arrangements for the PG students have not been made till now as per reports.DAK president Dr Suhail Naik said that “no order has been issued by the government for the appointment of new HOD of orthodontics department yet, which in turn makes the department to suffer in general and patients & students in particular. The “care taker” principal holding the prestigious chair of GDC has turned the college and hospital into corruption sage house where in nepotism, red-tapism, corruption and harassment of students is part and parcel of his policy”.Dr Naik further said that, “the students have communicated to the DAK that they would be forced to resume their strike if their academic arrangement is not made at the earliest and further more if Principal is not removed who is the main culprit of all the dental college mess”.DAK urges government to remove dental college principal at the earliest in the interest of administration, patient care and improvement of academics. It is pertinent to mention that he has been appointed as a care taker Principal more than a decade and a half back but still continues to be on the chair, though according to Hon’ble Supreme Court guidelines either the person has to be confirmed for the said post or an alternate arrangement has to be made within 6 months of the appointment. Moreover, he has vigilance cases pending against him vide no. VOK-FIR-33/2012k.3094-95 and his illegal and unethical continuation on this prestigious chair on “care taker” basis is in itself a proof of his strong connections in the power corridors.DAK stresses upon the Hon'ble Health Minister, Shri Bali Bhagat to act and settle the GDC issue once for all by appointing much competent and honest person for the said chair so that prestige of this academic asset is not compromised.