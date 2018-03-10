DAK aghast over insensitive approach of Principal GDC

Srinagar—Doctors Asso­ciation Kashmir (DAK) on Fri­day took a serious note of the injustice being meted upon to the Master of Dental Surgery (MDS), Orthodontics students of Government Dental College (GDC), Srinagar.

The spokesman quoted the Dr Suhail Naik, President DAK saying that “a delegation of ag­grieved MDS Orthodontics stu­dents met us about a week back and briefed about the harassment being faced by them through their Head of Department (HOD) and in the meantime HOD Orthodontics also called us to hear his side of story and to sort out the issue.”

Dr Naik said that “based on the representations made out to DAK, we formed our own commit­tee of 3 members who on Tuesday of this week met HOD Orthodon­tics among various other fac­ulty members, aggrieved MDS students, Registrars and under­graduate students of the GDC, Sri­nagar. On next day, Wednesday the committee met Principal GDC to conclude its report but he cat­egorically refused to talk on this sensitive matter instead of started discussing non-relevant issues. It’s very forlorn on the part of Principal GDC who showed cold shoulder towards a very serious matter in which the career of our budding dentists is at stake.”

“We are astonished that how can a person who has been given a charge of Care Taker Principal many years back still continues to be on this sacred chair though ac­cording to Hon’ble Supreme Court guidelines, the government has to make a permanent arrangement for a post within 6 months. The Prin­cipal has also been charged with a criminal case by vigilance depart­ment of Kashmir and have further recommended his removal from the post but he still continues to be there, unless and until there isn’t a deep-seated unholy nexus it wouldn’t have been possible that he is still continuing on that chair,” he added.

DAK fully supports the strike call given out by the dental col­lege students and is in the shoul­der to shoulder with them.

Meanwhile, Dr M Yousuf Tak, Chairman, Jammu & Kashmir Doctors Coordination Commit­tee (JKDCC) also condemned the clamorous approach of the Prin­cipal towards a very sensitive matter and also supported the call given out by the dentists. Dr Hamid Parray,President, Chenab Valley Doctors Association(CVDA), Dr Zubair Ahmad,Resident Doctors As­sociation (RDA) Sher I Kashmir In­stitute of Medical Sciences(SKIMS), Dr Masood Rashid, General Secretary, Society of Consultant Doctors(SCD), Dr Sajad Quanango District President, Srinagar, Na­tional Health Mission(NHM), Dr Masood ul Hassan, General Secre­tary, Private Practitioners Asso­ciation (PPA)& Dr ImtiyazBanday, President, Society of Dental Sur­geons Jammu Kashmir(SDSJK) also fully supported the strike call.

DAK urges Hon’ble Chief Minister for immediate interven­tion in this grave issue of the ag­grieved students and immediately remove the tainted Principal with a suitable and upright candidate so that sanctity of the prestigious Institute is maintained.