DAK aghast over insensitive approach of Principal GDC

Srinagar—Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Friday took a serious note of the injustice being meted upon to the Master of Dental Surgery (MDS), Orthodontics students of Government Dental College (GDC), Srinagar.
The spokesman quoted the Dr Suhail Naik, President DAK saying that “a delegation of aggrieved MDS Orthodontics students met us about a week back and briefed about the harassment being faced by them through their Head of Department (HOD) and in the meantime HOD Orthodontics also called us to hear his side of story and to sort out the issue.”
Dr Naik said that “based on the representations made out to DAK, we formed our own committee of 3 members who on Tuesday of this week met HOD Orthodontics among various other faculty members, aggrieved MDS students, Registrars and undergraduate students of the GDC, Srinagar. On next day, Wednesday the committee met Principal GDC to conclude its report but he categorically refused to talk on this sensitive matter instead of started discussing non-relevant issues. It’s very forlorn on the part of Principal GDC who showed cold shoulder towards a very serious matter in which the career of our budding dentists is at stake.”
“We are astonished that how can a person who has been given a charge of Care Taker Principal many years back still continues to be on this sacred chair though according to Hon’ble Supreme Court guidelines, the government has to make a permanent arrangement for a post within 6 months. The Principal has also been charged with a criminal case by vigilance department of Kashmir and have further recommended his removal from the post but he still continues to be there, unless and until there isn’t a deep-seated unholy nexus it wouldn’t have been possible that he is still continuing on that chair,” he added.
DAK fully supports the strike call given out by the dental college students and is in the shoulder to shoulder with them.
Meanwhile, Dr M Yousuf Tak, Chairman, Jammu & Kashmir Doctors Coordination Committee (JKDCC) also condemned the clamorous approach of the Principal towards a very sensitive matter and also supported the call given out by the dentists. Dr Hamid Parray,President, Chenab Valley Doctors Association(CVDA), Dr Zubair Ahmad,Resident Doctors Association (RDA) Sher I Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences(SKIMS), Dr Masood Rashid, General Secretary, Society of Consultant Doctors(SCD), Dr Sajad Quanango District President, Srinagar, National Health Mission(NHM), Dr Masood ul Hassan, General Secretary, Private Practitioners Association (PPA)& Dr ImtiyazBanday, President, Society of Dental Surgeons Jammu Kashmir(SDSJK) also fully supported the strike call.
DAK urges Hon’ble Chief Minister for immediate intervention in this grave issue of the aggrieved students and immediately remove the tainted Principal with a suitable and upright candidate so that sanctity of the prestigious Institute is maintained.
