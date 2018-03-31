Cycle track, walkway coming up from Nehru Park to Foreshore road

Srinagar—Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan on Friday directed the concerned agencies to take up the project regarding construction of walkway and cycle track from Nehru Park to Fore Shore road on a fast track basis so that locals as well as tourists can benefit from the eco-friendly project at the earliest.

The Div Com chaired a meeting wherein he reviewed the progress and set timeline for the execution of the vital project. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Vice Chairman LAWDA, Chief Engineer PHE, Director Floriculture, Traffic Advisor and officials of R&B, wildlife, PDD and other departments.

The Div Com said that the project will go a long way in adding to the beauty of the Dal Lake and also helping people commute in a eco-friendly way. He directed the R&B officials to finalize the alignment and prepare a DPR for the project on fast track mode. The Traffic Advisor said that some drawings have already been made which will be shared with R&B for verification and final approval.

He also directed the officials to prepare a sample walkway and PDD officials to undertake underground cabling on the entire stretch . The PHE department was also directed to identify the alignment for shifting of the affected water pipelines along the route.

The Div Com directed the revenue officers to immediately come out with the list of land and properties that will come under the cycle way so that acquisition process gets underway. The Div Com said that the project is of utmost importance and should be completed in a missionary zeal.