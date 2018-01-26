CUK, Kazak institutions to organize joint conferences, seminars

Srinagar—Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir along with senior faculty members of the varsity called upon the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to India, Dr. Bulat Sarsenbayev, Wednesday evening here.

Accompanied by the Director Research and Development, Deans of different Schools and Librarian, Vice-Chancellor, discussed several important academic issues.

During the interaction, it was agreed that CUK would collaborate with the universities and other higher educational institutions of Kazakhstan in the areas of academics and research. It was also agreed upon to exchange the faculty and students and to work jointly on research projects having common interests. It was further decided that CUK and Kazak institutions would organize joint conferences, seminars and have the coordinating teams from both sides to find out more areas of collaboration between CUK and Kazak higher educational institutions.

Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir assured the Ambassador, Dr. Bulat Sarsenbayev, of providing full assistance to Kazak higher educational institutions on all the academic fronts and sharing of e-library resources, having relevance to the Kazak history, culture and society.

The visiting delegation took keen interest in the development and functioning of CUK and was appreciative of its growth in academic and research and its areas of operations.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor and Director Research and Development briefed the delegates about the operations and functioning of the university. They also informed the visiting delegated about the programmes offered by the varsity and the activities conducted from time to time.

Minister Counselor, Embassy of Kazakhstan, Mr. Ruslan Akhmet, Rector M. Kh. Dulaty Taraz State University, Prof. Makhmetgali Sarybekov, from Science Academy, Kazakhstan, Dr. Abdsattar Derbissali, from Taraz University, Kazakhstan, Mr. Kuat Rakhmanberdiyev, from Taraz University, Kazakhstan, Mr. Zamir Auyelbekov, from Taraz University, Kazakhstan, Prof. Bekkeldi Akshalov and CEO, Yasawi Foundation, Mr. Affan Yasawi were also present during the interaction.