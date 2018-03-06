CUK holds 8th Academic Council, takes several important decisions

Srinagar—The 8th Meeting of the Academic Council of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) was held at Nowgam-II administrative cum academic block on Monday with Vice- Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir in chair.

Addressing the Council mem­bers, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Meh­raj ud Din Mir said the university has a robust examination system and the academic and teaching learning is progressing well. He said that this university adheres to the timelines vis-à-vis declara­tion of results and completion of programmes. He further said that the meetings of Board of Studies and School Boards are conducted regularly to enrich the curricu­lum and also inputs are gathered not only from the faculty teaching the subjects, but also from other relevant stakeholders including students and alumni. He said the university has also involved the industry and other stakeholders in these Boards for their guid­ance for further improving the curriculum. Prof. Mir said the Department of Tourism Stud­ies of the university has off late submitted projects of national importance to the State govern­ment. He said the documentaries prepared by the students of the Department of Convergent Jour­nalism have also received nation­al acclaim with awards. Prof. Mir said the number of departments offering research programmes with the number of scholars have also gone up. He said the varsity has signed several Memorandum of Understanding (MOUs) with other higher educational institu­tions. CUK Vice-Chancellor also informed the delegates about the State Government’s decision regarding the shifting of the uni­versity to Ganderbal and the ini­tiatives taken by the varsity in this regard.

Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar while according warm welcome to the guests also thanked them for participating in the Council meeting. He said a number of new initiatives have been taken on the academics front and prog­ress have been made on several matters pertaining to the aca­demic activities of the varsity. He said many programmes, es­pecially skill based programmes have been added and the number of students has also increased manifold. He said several teach­ers have brought laurels to the university, adding the university also organised several capacity building programmes, seminar and workshops, School Boards and Board of Studies during the last academic session.

The meeting later discussed various agenda items and ac­corded their consent on them. En­dorsement of notable decisions in the AC included, delegation of powers to the Deans, composition of university research council, amendment to various ordinanc­es including research degree pro­grammes, merit scholarships to students, changes in admission criteria/re-evaluation and grad­ing scale pattern. The external members were appreciative of the progress made by the univer­sity on the academic front in the short span of time and wished best to the varsity.

Vice-Chancellor, Jamia Ham­dard New Delhi, Prof. Syed Ehtesh­am Hasnain, from Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, Prof. Sher Ali, Department of Clinical Biochem­istry, SKIMS, Prof. Syed Mudasir, Finance Office, Mr. Bashir Ahmed Haji, Deans of Schools, Heads and Coordinators of different depart­ments, Librarian and Director Students Welfare were also pres­ent during the meeting.