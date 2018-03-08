CUK holds 19th EC, takes decisions regarding university dev

Srinagar—The 19th meeting of the Executive Council (EC), highest decision-making body of the Cen­tral University of Kashmir (CUK) was held at Nowgam-II academic cum administrative block of the varsity on Wednesday.

Addressing the participants, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir said the varsity conducted its 8th Meeting of the Academic Council on Monday wherein sever­al important decision with regard to furthering the academics of the university were taken. He said that at present, the university has nine Schools, having 17 departments, adding that the university endeav­ours to add more programmes, in order to cater to the ever-demand­ing needs of the students’ com­munity. He said the university has faculty members from across the country, which includes good chunk of female staff. Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir said the university con­ducts Board of Studies and School Boards after regular intervals to upgrade and further improve the curriculum. He said the university has promoted industry-academia interface by coopting experienced individuals and experts in differ­ent decision-making bodies.

CUK Vice-Chancellor, said the varsity has moved a proposal for establishment of Centre for Capac­ity Development of administrative staff to further the professional and capacity development of both the ad­ministrative staff and the academic heads. He said that several faculty members have also participated in many faculty development pro­grammes and some of them have also bagged prestigious fellowships. Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir said the potential of the university vis-à-vis quality research has been enhanced.

About the infrastructure devel­opment, Prof. Mir said the execut­ing agencies, assigned with the job of constructing PEBs at desig­nated campus at Ganderbal have failed to adhere to the deadlines. He said that on the directions of the State government, the univer­sity is being shifted to Ganderbal, in coming weeks adding that the State administration has assured all possible help during shifting, to the buildings, to be identified by the joint team of the district ad­ministration and the university.

Welcoming the guests, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar said, the univer­sity has made significant advances on academics and other related fronts, adding that several initiatives were taken by the varsity, despite functioning from the rented accom­modations. Prof Zargar said the number of students enrolled in vari­ous programmes of the varsity has touched 2100, adding that the number of scholars have also increased with more departments offering research programmes. He said the varsity at present was offering 37 programmes and many skill development pro­grammes have been launched by the varsity. Prof. Zargar said the var­sity also organised several seminars, workshops, extension and guest lec­tures and capacity development pro­grammes during the last academic session. He also said the university had a NAAC visit during 2017.

Besides, the report of the univer­sity regarding the campus develop­ment activities since its inception were shared with the EC members. The details about the rentals paid by the varsity till date were also shared with the worthy members. The members perused the expenditures and were satisfied with the same as the expenditures are in sync with the progression and development of academic growth of the varsity. The members suggested and endorsed the creation of alternative mecha­nism like constitution of 20 single storied structures at the designated site with after PMU visit, at the to­tal cost of around 17 crores, on fast track basis to get out of the rented premises on priority.

The EC later discussed issues including, Visitor’s nominee on selection committees, funding from higher education financing agency, revision of cadre recruitment rules, enhancement of salary of Assistant Professors (Contractual), pay revi­sion of employees as per 7th CPC, engagement of private banks for university accounts/business, rec­ommendation of panel for appoint­ment of new Chancellor for the varsity, recommendation of selec­tion committees for appointment to various teaching and non-teaching posts, promotion of teaching staff under CAS, and also items recom­mended by the Academic Council.