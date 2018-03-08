CUK holds 19th EC, takes decisions regarding university dev

"Varsity conducted its 8th Meeting of the Academic Council on Monday wherein several important decision with regard to furthering the academics of the university were taken."
Srinagar—The 19th meeting of the Executive Council (EC), highest decision-making body of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) was held at Nowgam-II academic cum administrative block of the varsity on Wednesday.
Addressing the participants, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir said the varsity conducted its 8th Meeting of the Academic Council on Monday wherein several important decision with regard to furthering the academics of the university were taken. He said that at present, the university has nine Schools, having 17 departments, adding that the university endeavours to add more programmes, in order to cater to the ever-demanding needs of the students’ community. He said the university has faculty members from across the country, which includes good chunk of female staff. Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir said the university conducts Board of Studies and School Boards after regular intervals to upgrade and further improve the curriculum. He said the university has promoted industry-academia interface by coopting experienced individuals and experts in different decision-making bodies.
CUK Vice-Chancellor, said the varsity has moved a proposal for establishment of Centre for Capacity Development of administrative staff to further the professional and capacity development of both the administrative staff and the academic heads. He said that several faculty members have also participated in many faculty development programmes and some of them have also bagged prestigious fellowships. Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir said the potential of the university vis-à-vis quality research has been enhanced.
About the infrastructure development, Prof. Mir said the executing agencies, assigned with the job of constructing PEBs at designated campus at Ganderbal have failed to adhere to the deadlines. He said that on the directions of the State government, the university is being shifted to Ganderbal, in coming weeks adding that the State administration has assured all possible help during shifting, to the buildings, to be identified by the joint team of the district administration and the university.
Welcoming the guests, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar said, the university has made significant advances on academics and other related fronts, adding that several initiatives were taken by the varsity, despite functioning from the rented accommodations. Prof Zargar said the number of students enrolled in various programmes of the varsity has touched 2100, adding that the number of scholars have also increased with more departments offering research programmes. He said the varsity at present was offering 37 programmes and many skill development programmes have been launched by the varsity. Prof. Zargar said the varsity also organised several seminars, workshops, extension and guest lectures and capacity development programmes during the last academic session. He also said the university had a NAAC visit during 2017.
Besides, the report of the university regarding the campus development activities since its inception were shared with the EC members. The details about the rentals paid by the varsity till date were also shared with the worthy members. The members perused the expenditures and were satisfied with the same as the expenditures are in sync with the progression and development of academic growth of the varsity. The members suggested and endorsed the creation of alternative mechanism like constitution of 20 single storied structures at the designated site with after PMU visit, at the total cost of around 17 crores, on fast track basis to get out of the rented premises on priority.
The EC later discussed issues including, Visitor’s nominee on selection committees, funding from higher education financing agency, revision of cadre recruitment rules, enhancement of salary of Assistant Professors (Contractual), pay revision of employees as per 7th CPC, engagement of private banks for university accounts/business, recommendation of panel for appointment of new Chancellor for the varsity, recommendation of selection committees for appointment to various teaching and non-teaching posts, promotion of teaching staff under CAS, and also items recommended by the Academic Council.
