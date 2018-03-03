CUK gears up to shift to Ganderbal

Srinagar—Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir on Friday said the university is very eager to shift to Ganderbal and is presently working closely with the district administration to finalize the buildings so that the shifting takes place immediately.

Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir who was flanked by the Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, Finance Officer, Bashir Ahmad Haji and Deans of various schools, held a detailed meeting with the faculty members and administrative staff and briefed them about the meetings that the Honorable Minister for Education, Jammu and Kashmir, Altaf Bukhari, took at Jammu recently wherein among others MLAs of Ganderbal, Sonawari, MLC from Ganderbal, Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary to education were also present. He also apprised the gathering about the meeting with senior functionaries in the district administration at Ganderbal and the civil society, regarding the shifting of university.

CUK Vice-Chancellor informed the gathering about various steps and measures, which the government is taking to provide temporary accommodation for housing the university at Ganderbal until its permanent campus, comes up.

Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir said that a joint team of the university and the district administration visited various buildings at Ganderbal on Thursday and are trying to finalize those wherein the university departments and other units can be shifted. He further said the university has also floated an advertisement seeking requirement of accommodation in the Ganderbal district.

The faculty while appreciating the shifting of campus to the Ganderbal hoped that the university and the district administration would take all possible measures to ensure minimum physical infrastructure facilities required for the operation of the university administration and academics, keeping in view the present and future requirement.

The pro-active role of the State administration to shift the university to Ganderbal was appreciated and hoped that the matter regarding the construction at the allotted site would be taken up with the relevant quarters to enable the operation of the university from the permanent campus.

Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir hoped that the university would maintain the academic and research standards, which it has earned, through the persistent efforts of the faculty members.

Prof. Mir also held a detailed discussion with the faculty members about the academic activities to be organised during the current academic session and the preparations for the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET)-2018.

Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar while addressing the gathering said the university is to be shifted to Ganderbal and all efforts will be made to construct the campus of its own within Ganderbal district.