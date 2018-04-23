CUK celebrates world book and copyright day

Srinagar—Central University of Kashmir Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir today asked the students community and the youth to inculcate the habit of reading books.

“We are living in a technology driven age wherein every bit of information is available on the click of a button. Despite that, the books still hold utmost importance and the youngsters should develop habit of reading diverse range of books in order to gain more knowledge and further improve their language skills,” Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir said while addressing the participants during a function organised by the Central Library of the varsity to commemorate the “World Book and Copyright Day”, at Nowgam-I academic block here.

Former Chief Information Commissioner, J&K State, G.R Sufi, noted columnist Z.G Muhammad, Director, Research & Development, CUK, Prof. Abdul Gani, Librarian, Dr. Abdul Majid Baba, Dean of Schools, Heads and Coordinators of the departments, faculty members, officers, members from civil society, scholars and students were also present during the occasion.

Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir said the technological advancement has also resulted in increased plagiarism. “The plagiarism existed earlier also, but in very less magnitude, but due to the advent of internet, the number of plagiarism cases, has increased manifold,” CUK Vice-Chancellor said, adding that the technology has also affected the social fabric as the youngsters nowadays are seen glued to their mobile phones rather than socialising with family members and friends.

Noted Columnist, Z.G Muhammad, while speaking on the occasion, said, the book reading is facing huge threats from the technological advancements and the number of people and youngsters purchasing books from the stores has shown a drastic decline. Z G Muhammad said that in order to revive the book reading, the parents should allow their wards to read anything. “The children should be allowed to read, comics, cartoons, fiction and whatever they want so that reading habits get inculcated in them,” he said, adding the libraries established should also have coffee shops, kids corners, games so that the youth gets attracted to them.

Addressing the gathering, Director, Research & Development, CUK, Prof. Abdul Gani, complimented the Central Library for holding the programme and said the technological onslaught had an adverse impact on habit of book reading. He said that there can’t be a better habit than reading a book and there can’t be a better place than reading it in library. Prof. Abdul Gani also deliberated on the guidelines to be adopted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to check the growing menace of plagiarism in research and publication of papers.

Former Chief Information Commissioner, J&K State, G.R Sufi, while speaking on the occasion said, the people in sub-continent should be proactive in commemorating such days. “I wonder why is it that only European people identify such days and not the people living in sub-continent,” he added.

Librarian, Dr. Abdul Majid Baba, while speaking about the significance of the day, said the day is being commemorated as several high profile authors have got birth and have passed away on this day, ie. 23rd of April. “This year is 23rd year of celebrating this event worldwide. The main objective of this day is to inculcate reading habits and protect the rights of authors with the enactment of copyright laws,” he added.

During the celebrations, quiz programmes was also conducted and questions pertaining to bestselling books and famous authors were asked to the participants and prizes in the form of printed books were awarded on the spot to those who answered correctly. Exhibition of important books available in Central Library, Central University of Kashmir was also conducted.

Assistant Librarian, Ms. Humma Ahanger conducted the programme proceedings while as Assistant Librarian, Mr Tariq Ahmad proposed the vote of thanks.