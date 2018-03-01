 CS discusses modalities to start Srinagar Water Transport

 Skip to main content
The phase-1 of the Srinagar Trans­port System involves navigation in specific stretches of River Jhelum and Dal Lake through motor boats and motorized Shikara service.

 

Srinagar—Chief Secretary, B B Vyas Wednesday chaired a meeting here to discuss the mo­dalities towards operationaliza­tion of phase-1 of the Srinagar Water Transport System.

Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Secretary, PHE and I&FC, Mr Anuj Malhotra Traffic Advisor, J&K and senior officers of various departments attended the meeting. Divisional Commission­er, Kashmir participated in the meeting via video conferencing.

Detailed deliberations were held in regard to the mandate and role of various departments and Authorities including I&FC, Tourism, Transport, R&B and PDD besides SMC, LAWDA & J&KSWRRA in operationalizatio

