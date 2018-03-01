 CS discusses modalities to start Srinagar Water Transport

The phase-1 of the Srinagar Transport System involves navigation in specific stretches of River Jhelum and Dal Lake through motor boats and motorized Shikara service.
Srinagar—Chief Secretary, B B Vyas Wednesday chaired a meeting here to discuss the modalities towards operationalization of phase-1 of the Srinagar Water Transport System.
Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Secretary, PHE and I&FC, Mr Anuj Malhotra Traffic Advisor, J&K and senior officers of various departments attended the meeting. Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir participated in the meeting via video conferencing.
The phase-1 of the Srinagar Transport System involves navigation in specific stretches of River Jhelum and Dal Lake through motor boats and motorized Shikara service.
Detailed deliberations were held in regard to the mandate and role of various departments and Authorities including I&FC, Tourism, Transport, R&B and PDD besides SMC, LAWDA & J&KSWRRA in operationalizatio
