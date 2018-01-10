CPWs protest against Govt,urges Minister, deptt to fulfill their demands

“The authorities failed to fulfill the promises done with the hundreds of CPWs. We are serving the department from past several years but the department is ignoring the sufferings of the workers.”
Srinagar—Contingent Paid Workers (CPW) of Education department Monday staged protest against the authorities for failing to regularize them from past several years.
The protesters assembled at Press Enclave here and shouted slogans against the government, demanding immediate fulfillment of their demands.
The protesting CPWs told reporters that the authorities have failed to fulfill the demands of the CPWs. “The authorities failed to fulfill the promises done with the hundreds of CPWs. We are serving the department from past several years but the department is ignoring the sufferings of the workers,” they said.
They said that the concerned minister must look into the sufferings of CPWs and should take any concrete decision to secure the future of hundreds of CPWs. “The amount we are getting is insufficient. The government always assured us of fulfilling our demands but unfortunately, they only rubbed the salt on our wounds as nothing has been done in this regard,” they added.The CPWs urged the department especially concerned Minister, Syed Altaf Bukhari to look into the matter and fulfill their demands at an earliest.
