Court Stays Agha Hassan’s IHF Council Meet

Srinagar—A Srinagar court on Saturday issued a stay order on the general council session of the Imam Hussain Foundation (IHF) called by Agha Syed Hassan on March 18 at the Government Dental College here.
The court of the First Additional Munsif also barred Agha Hassan from convening the session in Srinagar and elsewhere, adding that the order was applicable to any future such summons Agha Hassan may issue in his capacity as a member of the IHF’s ulama council.
The Agha is understood to have issued the call to hold the session at the Government Dental College here under the letterhead of the Anjuman-e-Sharaie, Shiayan while the venue for the meet has been booked by the chairman of the J and K Shia Association Molvi Imran Raza Ansari.
An IHF statement said that under the pretext of a general council session, the Agha and Ansari have invited their own followers to the meeting to pave the way for establishing their personal control over the Imam Hussain (AS) hospital.
The Foundation has called upon people to discharge their religious and moral duty by defeating conspiracies aimed at violating the unique identity of the institution.
