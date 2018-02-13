Court rejects bail plea of impersonator  

Srinagar—A court on Monday rejected the bail plea of in ‘impersonator’ who was handed over to police by Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) after he tried to appear in the type test for the post of Junior Assistant at the NIELIT test Centre in Rangreth in Srinagar.

Lukman Fayaz, son of Fayaz Ahmed Khan, resident of Goddor, Kulgam, was impersonating on behalf of a candidate namely Musaebul Islam, son of Nazir Ahmad Bhat, resident of Shouch, Kulgam, the officials in the JKSSB had said.

Court of Subjudge Passenger Tax Srinagar has rejected the bail plea of the youth, saying that Lukman is alleged to have committed cheating by the impersonation with the aid of other accused persons as such committed heinous crime thus, allegations against the accused is very serious in nature. “I have also gone through the statements of the witnesses recorded u/s 161 CrPc which clearly implicated the accused in the commission of the said offences. Now coming over to the aspect of public interest the accused is alleged to have committed to have cheating by impersonation with the aid of the other accused. As such the accused cannot deserve for bail and no leniency to be given to the accused at this stage,” Court of Subjudge Passenger Tax Srinagar said.

In the Case, which was being prosecuted on behalf of the state by prosecuting officer Saalim Javid, the court said that the evidences collected in the case is of such a nature where golden rule of bail not jail cannot be pressed in to motion at any stretch of imagination as such bail application of the accused is required to be rejected on this ground also, thus, if the accused is enlarged on bail, it will have an adverse affect on the public at large.

The court said that the direction u/s 497 CrPc shall not be exercised in the favour of person who is found to be guilty for serious offences affecting the society involving allegations amounting to shattering the confidence the confidence of people in the impartiality and majesty of the law.