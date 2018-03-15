Contractors lock down R&B office

“No breathing space has been provided to streamline the system and no provision provided for clearness of liabilities.”
Srinagar—Kashmir Contractors under the banner of Jammu Kashmir Contractors Central Coordination Committee locked down Roads and Building Department office in Rajbagh area of Srinagar city seeking release of pending bills.
While welcoming the deferment of PAO system by new Finance Minister, JKCCCC General Secretary Farooq Ahmed Dar said that government should implement PAO system after April and till then it should clear the Rs 750 Crore liabilities. He said that contractors have apprehensions that due to financial crunch, government may not be able to release the pending bills of contractors after March. Government should initiate new measures next year when all the liabilities and pending bills under previous system would be cleared.
“The liabilities, if at all, are cleared at the end of financial year and if the previous liabilities are not paid this year it will impact lakhs of souls who are directly are indirectly involved with the system.”
The contractors impressed upon the new Finance Minister Syed Altaf Bukhari to defer the implementation of new measures beyond March till the system is established in its proper shape.
“Government should give us in written that it will clear all the liabilities then we don’t have any problem with e-billing,” Dar said.
