Contractors lock down Govt offices in Rajbagh, demands release of bills

Srinagar—Contractors of different departments locked down different associated departments including PHE, Flood Control and Irrigation, R&B in protest against the new financial measures introduced by the government in Rajbagh area of Srinagar.
Demanding delay of these measures until next financial year, contractors said that government should initiative these measures next year when all the liabilities and pending bills under previous system would be cleared.
“No breathing space has been provided to streamline the system and no provision provided for clearness of liabilities,” said one of the protesting contractors.
“The liabilities, if at all, are cleared at the end of financial year and if the previous liabilities are not paid this year it will impact lakhs of souls who are directly are indirectly involved with the system.”
They impressed upon the finance minister to differ the implementation of new measures till the system is established in its proper shape.
They urged govt to release all bills that are pending since many years. They gave ultimatum of three more days to release their payments. They warns if the govt failed to release payment they will come on roads.
