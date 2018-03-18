Contempt plea filed Dr Ahangar:HC Notice to Com Sec GAD,Director SKIMS

Srinagar—The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has issued a notice to Commissioner Secretary General

Administration Department and Director SKIMS Soura on a petition filed by Dr A G Ahangar against his sacking as Director of the Valley’s only tertiary care hospital.

“Apparently, the names of the Commissioner Secretary, General Administration Department and Director, SKIMS, have been spelt out in the compliance report. The respondent in the contempt petition has stated in the compliance report that the Commissioner Secretary namely, Mr Khurshid Ahmad Shah, directed him to issue the order and the Director, SKIMS, functioning as such at the moment, named, Professor Omar Javed Shah, HOD Surgical Gastroenterology & Dean, Medical Faculty, issued the notice for convening a meeting on 12th of January, 2018. Therefore, both of them are required to be and are impleaded as respondents/ contemnors in the present contempt petition,” a bench of Justice M K Hanjura said and ordered registry to issued notice returnable within two weeks.

On previous date of hearing, the court had said that its stay order on removal of Dr Ahangar as Director SKIMS has been flouted with impunity sought government response before issuing “coercive steps” on how Dr Omar Javed was appointed as Director SKIMS despite its stay orders