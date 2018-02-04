Construction of Mini-Secretariat proposed at Batamaloo: Govt

Jammu—The Minister of State for Planning and Development, Ajay Nanda informed the House that government has proposed to construct mini-secretariat at Batamaloo.

Replying to a question of Noor Mohammad Sheikh, he said the Chief Minister directed for the establishment of Mini Secretariat Complex at Batamaloo Srinagar at Srinagar District Development Board review meeting held on Oct 4, 2017.

The Minister said that a DPR, amounting to Rs 49.93 crore for the proposed Mini Secretariat Complex Phase-I, has been prepared and the tenders for the said works are being floated.

“Once the tenders for the purpose are finalized, the work shall be started accordingly”, he said.

Responding to the supplementary, the Minister said that the government will work out a plan for rehabilitation of the shopkeepers likely to be affected by the shifting of Bus Stand from Batamaloo.