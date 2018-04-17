Commuters suffer due to traffic jams, wrong parking during evening hours

Srinagar—Failure of authorities to put in place measures for traffic regulation in evenings causes traffic jams in the city-centre.

Commuters allege that they are facing a tough time in the evening as traffic cops disappear from roads during evening hours. During the peak hours, government employees, students, and the businessman are the worst sufferers.

According to the commuters, every day they face relentless problems due to the heavy traffic jams in the busy city center and its surrounding areas.

Massive traffic gridlocks at, Clock Tower, Regal Chowk, Dalgate, Rajbagh Zero Bridge, Hari Singh High Street and its adjacent areas create a mess among the drivers too who were overtaking which added a fuel to furry for creating more strong gridlocks.

One of the commuters Bashir Ahmad Mir said that the illegal car parking from Polo-View along Amira Kadal is one of the reasons responsible for the traffic gridlocks. Traffic authorities are in deep slumber. They do not take timely action against the traffic violators.

Another commuter Tajamul Hamza said that it took me almost forty five minutes to travel from Regal Chowk to Jahangir Chowk. Not a single traffic cop was present to regulate the traffic today. Authorities know that now-a-days people are thronging city markets in evenings, but they don't even bother to manage smooth flow of traffic during these peak hours.

Commuters complained that the wrong parking in evening hours is worsening the situation. They said that scores of private cars are parked on roadsides. Footpaths are occupied by street vendors. There is no space for pedestrians to even walk. They are forced to walk on road which worsens the traffic jam,” said Abdul Majeed