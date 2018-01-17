'Collective responsibility needed to keep Srinagar city clean'

Srinagar:-Advisor infrastructure, Pradeep Singh on Tuesday stressed on collective responsibility and role of citizens to keep the Srinagar city clean.

He was speaking at a pre-bid conference on IEC activity under Swach Bharat Mission organized by Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC).

The programme was also attended by SMC Commissioner Riyaz Ahmed Wani, Joint Commissioner SMC Syed Abdul Qasim, Raja Muzaffar Director Social Enterprise Group, Lalita Lyer Journalist and expert solid waste management; Meghna Malhotra Deputy Director Urban Management Ahmedabad, Civil society members, traders and NGO representatives, officials of Urban Local Bodies and SMC.

The advisor asked all the participants for making concerted collective efforts in keeping the city clean and green.

SMC Commissioner stressed on taking more initiatives for the implementation of best practices in waste segregation on the scientific basis.

The SMC Commissioner talked about the challenges and opportunities in waste collection and its disposal in the scientific ways.

“We can sell the non-biodegradable waste to cement plant owners and degradable to farmers. We can be benefitted in two ways- revenue and waste disposal,” he said.

On the occasion, SMC officers said that department has roped in schools, colleges for the publicity of best practices in the waste collection, segregation and disposal.

Meghna Malhotra Deputy Director Urban Management Ahmedabad shared about the best practices adopted by them in the City for waste collection and disposal.

Journalist and expert solid waste management, Lalita Lyer stressed on belongingness with the place to ensure its cleanliness.

“People should feel proud of their place and should try to keep it clean,” she said and gave more insights about the research she had conducted on Indore city after that was declared number one in cleanliness at all India level.

Others who spoke on the occasion include, Raja Muzaffar, Zareef Ahmed Zareef, and others.