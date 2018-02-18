CM lays foundation of Hospital building,college block at SKIMS Medical College

Srinagar—Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti laid the foundation of College block and 250 bedded Hospital block of SKIMS Medical College, Bemina here Saturday.

To be built at a cost of Rs. 172. 25 crore, the complex would have all the facilities of modern day healthcare for the convenience of people.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister directed the executing agencies to complete the project within three years to avoid cost or time overrun. She hoped with the coming up of these extended facilities the people of catchment areas would get all the modern day healthcare facilities at the hospital.

Mehbooba Mufti, who is also the chairperson of the SKIMS Governing Body, asked the Principal of the College to get all the machines and diagnostic equipment available by the time the construction activity is completed.

Spread over 2260 sq mts, the new college block would have eight storeys whileas the hospital block would comprise seven storeys with a parking facility of 100 vehicles.

MLA, Batmaloo, Noor Mohammad Sheikh; Director, SKIMS, Prof. (Dr.) Omar Javed Shah; Additional Director, SKIMS, Dr. Firdous Giri; Principal, SKIMS Medical College, Bemina, Prof. (Dr.) Reyaz Untoo; members of SKIMS Governing Body; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan; IGP, Kashmir zone, S P Pani; senior faculty members, officers of Divisional administration, doctors and a large number of people were present on the occasion.