Clerical staff continue strike, seek end to pay anomaly

Srinagar—Clerical staff from all the three regions from Jammu and Kashmir Saturday organized a protest rally against latest government decision to constitute a new committee to look into the demand of clerks to remove pay anomly.

The clerical staff who are on strike from past one week said that they will do Secre­tariat Gherawo on the opening of Darbar Move in Srinagar on May 7 next month.

“Government had already constituted two committees while yesterday it was shock­ing for us to learn that govern­ment has now constituted third committee. It is only a time buy­ing tactic and nothing elese,” said Ghulam Jeelani Naik.

“Our demand is to remove pay disparity. This demand of ours has already been ex­amined and recommended by two Pay Anomaly Committees Vyas Committee of 2007 and Khanday Committee of 2012 and now another committee has been constituted. This de­cision has rubbed salt on our wounds,” he said adding that clerical staff will continue their agitation till their demanded is not fulfilled. (CNS)