Clerical staff continue strike, seek end to pay anomaly

Srinagar—Clerical staff from all the three regions from Jammu and Kashmir Saturday organized a protest rally against latest government decision to constitute a new committee to look into the demand of clerks to remove pay anomly.
The clerical staff who are on strike from past one week said that they will do Secretariat Gherawo on the opening of Darbar Move in Srinagar on May 7 next month.
“Government had already constituted two committees while yesterday it was shocking for us to learn that government has now constituted third committee. It is only a time buying tactic and nothing elese,” said Ghulam Jeelani Naik.
“Our demand is to remove pay disparity. This demand of ours has already been examined and recommended by two Pay Anomaly Committees Vyas Committee of 2007 and Khanday Committee of 2012 and now another committee has been constituted. This decision has rubbed salt on our wounds,” he said adding that clerical staff will continue their agitation till their demanded is not fulfilled. (CNS)
