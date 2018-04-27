Clerical association to continue strike till demands are accepted

President Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh Clerical Association Ali Mohammad Mir said committees have been formed in the past also to buy time and it seems that formation of yet another committee to look into the demands is yet another time consuming exercise.
Srinagar—Rejecting the government order on constitution of a committee for looking into the demands of Clerks, the Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh Clerical Association has threatened to continue strike till the government issues a formal order for implementation of the demands including Pay Anomaly already placed before the government.
Mir wanted to know about the fate of the outcome of the recommendations of two committees, one constituted under the chairmanship of incumbent Chief Secretary B B Vyas in 2007 and another under the chairmanship of former chef secretary Iqbal Khanday in 2012 and said committees are constituted just to buy time and such exercises show the governments non seriousness about the acceptance and implementation of the long pending demands including pay anomaly.
Mir said the core group of the Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh association which met after the issuance of an order on the constitution of yet another committee unanimously decided to continue the strike till the government accepts and implements the pending demands including pay anomaly.
It is in place to mention here that Minister for Finance Syed Altaf Bukhari had Thursday this week told KNS that an order over the pending demands of the clerks including pay anomaly will be issued today and government as per the commitment of the Finance Minister issued an order mentioning therein that a committee has been constituted to look into the demands and submit a report to the government. (KNS)
