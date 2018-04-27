Clerical association to continue strike till demands are accepted

Srinagar—Rejecting the gov­ernment order on constitution of a committee for looking into the demands of Clerks, the Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh Clerical As­sociation has threatened to con­tinue strike till the government issues a formal order for imple­mentation of the demands includ­ing Pay Anomaly already placed before the government.

In a statement issued to KNS, President Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh Clerical Association Ali Mohammad Mir said committees have been formed in the past also to buy time and it seems that for­mation of yet another committee to look into the demands is yet an­other time consuming exercise.

Mir wanted to know about the fate of the outcome of the recom­mendations of two committees, one constituted under the chair­manship of incumbent Chief Sec­retary B B Vyas in 2007 and an­other under the chairmanship of former chef secretary Iqbal Khan­day in 2012 and said committees are constituted just to buy time and such exercises show the gov­ernments non seriousness about the acceptance and implementa­tion of the long pending demands including pay anomaly.

Mir said the core group of the Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh association which met after the issuance of an order on the con­stitution of yet another committee unanimously decided to continue the strike till the government ac­cepts and implements the pending demands including pay anomaly.

It is in place to mention here that Minister for Finance Syed Altaf Bukhari had Thursday this week told KNS that an order over the pend­ing demands of the clerks including pay anomaly will be issued today and government as per the commit­ment of the Finance Minister issued an order mentioning therein that a committee has been constituted to look into the demands and submit a report to the government. (KNS)