Civilian Killings: Pandits observe hunger strike to express solidarity with Muslims

The hunger strike was observed under the banner of JKRF led by Dr Sanjay Mawa.
Srinagar—A Pandit organization Jammu Kashmir Reconciliation Front (JKRF) Saturday observed a one day token hunger strike to express solidarity with the Kashmiri Muslim brethren against unabated civilian killings in Valley.
The hunger strike was observed under the banner of JKRF led by Dr Sanjay Mawa.
While talking to CNS, Dr Sanjay Mawa said they have assembled here in Press Enclave to express solidarity without Kashmiri Muslims brothers who are being hounded by Indian Forces.
He said that politics is being played on Kashmir issue. “Fake patriotism is invoked by politicians to crush and kill people of Kashmir,” he said adding that Kashmir issue could be resolved through dialogue only.
Mawa castigated Mohan Bhagvat for invoking fake patriotism. “How can you crush people of Kashmir when you are claiming that they are your own people? Politicians use soldiers for their own interests,” he said.
Mawa claimed that nobody even not soldiers are patriots. “Stop salary of soldiers for two days and look at the results. Everyone here is materialistic want to feed his family first. If soldiers are true patriots then how come they hit to roads on the issue of One Rank One Pension (OROP),” he said.
Mawa alleged that New Delhi is awarding those people who resort to killings in Kashmir. (CNS)
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.