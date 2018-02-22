City Traders stage protest against Wakaf Board

The protesting traders blocked the Gojwara road for traffic alleging that due to callous attitude of the Wakaf Board, they are facing severe hardships.
Srinagar—Shahr-e-Khas Traders and Manufacturers Coordination Committee Wednesday staged a protest against Wakaf Board for failing to rehabilitate them.
The protesting traders blocked the Gojwara road for traffic alleging that due to callous attitude of the Wakaf Board, they are facing severe hardships.
They said in December last year, nearly dozen shops located in the building of local Auqaf Committee were gutted in nocturnal blaze at Gojwara chowk.
“Eleven shops located in the first floor of the two-storey building suffered extensive damages while a dozen others in the ground floor also suffered damages,” the protesting traders said and added that after the incident, neither Auqaf rehabilitates them nor provide them shops.
The gutted building is not being renovated while the irony is that even traders are not allowed to renovate their own shops.
“Either Auqaf should allow us to start work on our shops or it should herself start re-constructing the building. If it fails to do so, we will hit to roads on daily basis and will launch agitation against the Wakaf Board,” they said. (CNS)
