City School fails to pay sanitation fee since last 6 years 

Srinagar—Under very nose of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), since last 6 years Presentation Convent School Srinagar School has been neglecting to pay sanitation fee towards SMC.
Sources confirmed Press Trust of Kashmir that the school has not been paying sanitation fee towards SMC Srinagar as they have to pays 10000 rupee per month to wards SMC dept.
It is pertinent to mention that valley's top most school located in Srinagar's posh Rajbagh area is found to be involved in an unholy nexus with the employees of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) from the last many years.
The Presentation Convent according to reliable sources told Press Trust of Kashmir that is not at all paying sanitation fee towards the SMC but on the other hand SMC lifts huge amount of garbage from Presentation Convent School on daily basis.
Sources also confirmed Press Trust of Kashmir that the Convent School Srinagar has a monthly income of more than 17 lakhs but it seems in no mood to pay mere Rs 5000 to Rs 6000 towards the SMC with proper receipt.
The Safai Karamcharis of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) regularly take out huge garbage from the school premises as more than 2000 students are on the school rolls at Presentation Convent School.
Press Trust of Kashmir reveals that SMC officials are not charging any monthly fee from the Presentation Convent School management for lifting the huge garbage which gets accumulated in the school premises.
Sources further said that "even if the monthly fee is collected that may be collected illegally by the SMC officials without giving any receipt to school authorities. Sources confirmed that the school management never ever pays a single rupee towards SMC Srinagar.
When contact SMC chief sanitation officer Sofi Muhammad Akbar Bhat he told Press Trust of Kashmir that they will take action against the school management. He added that the school has more than 2000 students enrolled and they have to pay 10000 RS per month. “We will look into the matter and will issue notice to the school management”.
When contact presentation Convent Higher Secondary School they didn’t pick phone. (PTK)
