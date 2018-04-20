City roads in shambles, authorities fail to carry out necessary repairs

In Srinagar city, potholed roads are a common sight, even at critical spots like Jehangir Chowk, Ram Bagh, Batamaloo Ram Munshibagh.“
Srinagar—In absence of repairs, most of the roads in the city are dotted with potholes. Interestingly number of roads across the summer capital was macadamized last year, however could not withstand rains and developed potholes.
The R&B department had claimed that macadamisation met the international standards.
In Srinagar city, potholed roads are a common sight, even at critical spots like Jehangir Chowk, Ram Bagh, Batamaloo Ram Munshibagh."What is the fun of macadamising when it (macadam) doesn't last long? The authorities should take into account the hardships suffered by the commuters," Mukhtar Ahmad commuter at Jehangir Chowk told this KNS correspondent.
The commuters said that in absence of repairs, most of the roads in the city are dotted with potholes. “The roads in Jehangir Chowk, Qamarwari Ram Bagh Flyover Road, Ram Munshi Bagh, Sonwar, Batwara, Rangreth, Rawalpora, Sanatnagar, Mehjoor Nagar, Padashaagh, are dotted with potholes,” commuters claimed.
“The non-seriousness of the authorities in R&B can be gauged by the fact that road leading to SMHS hospital via Qamarwari is in shambles. This poses risk to lives of patients who are referred from other hospitals,” said Habib-ullah a senior resident of Srinagar.
The road stretch from Batamloo to Qamarwari is dotted with potholes. “The road link was repaired last year; however it could not sustain for more than one year. The Potholes have posing risk of accidents to the commuters,” Shabir Ahmad a resident of Qamarwari said.
People in Shaher-e-Khaas also expressed resentment over dilapidated roads.
The road near SK Stadium, Sonawar has also developed potholes. “Last year the road was repaired, but the road has developed ditches. If this is a condition of a vital road used by
VIPs, one can imagine the condition of other roads,” said Anwar Ahmed, a resident of Sonawar.
Last year, the then PDP-BJP government carried out macadamisation of some vital roads in the city. The state authorities had claimed that the black topping of the roads would last for at least three years.
During rains, the dilapidated roads turn into cesspools. “When water remains stagnant for a long time, it further damages roads,” a shopkeeper in Qamarwari said pointing towards damaged stretch of road.
Chief Engineer Roads and Buildings Kashmir though admitted that the roads are in a bad condition said that the department will start the patch work next week “Yes it is true that some roads have developed the cracks in the city, but the department have already floated tenders and that the patch work will start in the nest week,” the CE told KNS over phone
