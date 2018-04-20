City roads in shambles, authorities fail to carry out necessary repairs

Srinagar—In absence of repairs, most of the roads in the city are dotted with potholes. Interestingly number of roads across the sum­mer capital was macadamized last year, however could not withstand rains and developed potholes.

The R&B department had claimed that macadamisation met the international standards.

In Srinagar city, potholed roads are a common sight, even at critical spots like Jehangir Chowk, Ram Bagh, Batamaloo Ram Munshibagh.“What is the fun of macadamising when it (macadam) doesn’t last long? The authorities should take into ac­count the hardships suffered by the commuters,” Mukhtar Ahmad commuter at Jehangir Chowk told this KNS correspondent.

The commuters said that in ab­sence of repairs, most of the roads in the city are dotted with potholes. “The roads in Jehangir Chowk, Qamarwari Ram Bagh Flyover Road, Ram Munshi Bagh, Sonwar, Batwara, Rangreth, Rawalpora, Sanatnagar, Mehjoor Nagar, Pa­dashaagh, are dotted with pot­holes,” commuters claimed.

“The non-seriousness of the au­thorities in R&B can be gauged by the fact that road leading to SMHS hospital via Qamarwari is in shambles. This poses risk to lives of patients who are referred from other hospitals,” said Habib-ullah a senior resident of Srinagar.

The road stretch from Batam­loo to Qamarwari is dotted with potholes. “The road link was re­paired last year; however it could not sustain for more than one year. The Potholes have posing risk of accidents to the commut­ers,” Shabir Ahmad a resident of Qamarwari said.

People in Shaher-e-Khaas also expressed resentment over dilap­idated roads.

The road near SK Stadium, Sonawar has also developed pot­holes. “Last year the road was repaired, but the road has devel­oped ditches. If this is a condition of a vital road used by

VIPs, one can imagine the con­dition of other roads,” said Anwar Ahmed, a resident of Sonawar.

Last year, the then PDP-BJP gov­ernment carried out macadamisa­tion of some vital roads in the city. The state authorities had claimed that the black topping of the roads would last for at least three years.

During rains, the dilapidated roads turn into cesspools. “When water remains stagnant for a long time, it further damages roads,” a shopkeeper in Qamarwari said pointing towards damaged stretch of road.

Chief Engineer Roads and Buildings Kashmir though ad­mitted that the roads are in a bad condition said that the depart­ment will start the patch work next week “Yes it is true that some roads have developed the cracks in the city, but the depart­ment have already floated ten­ders and that the patch work will start in the nest week,” the CE told KNS over phone