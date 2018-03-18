City to get facelift with aesthetically pleasing projects: Naeem

Srinagar—Minister of Public Works Naeem Akhtar on Saturday reviewed progress on various de­velopmental works undergoing in Srinagar and stressed on the need to fine-tune the projects in accord­ing with cultural and historical aesthetics of Kashmir.

He was speaking at the meeting that was attended by Minister of State for Housing and Urban Devel­opment Asiea Naqash, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan, DC Srinagar, Direc­tor Tourism, Commissioner SMC, VC LAWDA, Chief Engineer R&B and PHE and other officers.

The Minister was informed about the status of various proj­ects including Jehangir Chowk Flyover, Mehjoor Nagar Bridge, Grade separator, Maternity Hos­pital and other mega projects.

The Minister directed the of­ficials to take extreme care in re­spect of every modern project. He said that there is a dire need of pre­serving the architectural heritage of Kashmir. He directed the SMC and various executing agencies to ensure that facade of every build­ing is designed in such a way that it depicts unique Kashmiri char­acter. He also directed officials to ensure removal of encroachments and illegal vendors from roads.

The Minister said that this year one of our thrust areas will be to make Kashmir green and clean. He said that landscape division of R&B along with other departments have already started a huge drive for planting different varieties of native and foreign ornamental trees on roadsides. The Minister was informed that in the Achan area 10,000 plants have been plant­ed and similar drive has been un­dertaken on all important roads.

The Minister said that space un­der the under-construction flyover needs to be developed concurrent­ly for various purposes according to needs. He also issued directions to speed up work on TRC grade separator and Mehjoor Nagar Bridge so that major bottlenecks in traffic will be taken care of. He also reviewed the arrangements made for the forthcoming TAAI conven­tion and asked officials to ensure beautification drive to start on IG road and other spots.

Taking a strong view of frequent digging of roads, the Minister di­rected the PDD to consult R&B be­fore taking any such work in hand.