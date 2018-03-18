City to get facelift with aesthetically pleasing projects: Naeem

Directs officials to take extreme care in respect of every modern project.
Srinagar—Minister of Public Works Naeem Akhtar on Saturday reviewed progress on various developmental works undergoing in Srinagar and stressed on the need to fine-tune the projects in according with cultural and historical aesthetics of Kashmir.
He was speaking at the meeting that was attended by Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development Asiea Naqash, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan, DC Srinagar, Director Tourism, Commissioner SMC, VC LAWDA, Chief Engineer R&B and PHE and other officers.
The Minister was informed about the status of various projects including Jehangir Chowk Flyover, Mehjoor Nagar Bridge, Grade separator, Maternity Hospital and other mega projects.
The Minister directed the officials to take extreme care in respect of every modern project. He said that there is a dire need of preserving the architectural heritage of Kashmir. He directed the SMC and various executing agencies to ensure that facade of every building is designed in such a way that it depicts unique Kashmiri character. He also directed officials to ensure removal of encroachments and illegal vendors from roads.
The Minister said that this year one of our thrust areas will be to make Kashmir green and clean. He said that landscape division of R&B along with other departments have already started a huge drive for planting different varieties of native and foreign ornamental trees on roadsides. The Minister was informed that in the Achan area 10,000 plants have been planted and similar drive has been undertaken on all important roads.
The Minister said that space under the under-construction flyover needs to be developed concurrently for various purposes according to needs. He also issued directions to speed up work on TRC grade separator and Mehjoor Nagar Bridge so that major bottlenecks in traffic will be taken care of. He also reviewed the arrangements made for the forthcoming TAAI convention and asked officials to ensure beautification drive to start on IG road and other spots.
Taking a strong view of frequent digging of roads, the Minister directed the PDD to consult R&B before taking any such work in hand.
