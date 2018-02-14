City Coaching Centers defy govt. directions, fleece Students  

Srinagar—Despite government's promise of bringing transparency in the regulation of private coaching centers, many such centers are being accused of fleecing the children under the noose of Directorate of School Education Kashmir.

Parents of many students studying in various coaching centers in Srinagar and other districts have complained of being left to the mercy of the administrators of the 'illegal' coaching centers who have been not only looting them but also jeopardizing the carrier of their children. Some parents have accused 'a coaching center ' at Gogjibagh Srinagar for taking them and their children for a ride and said that the 'unregistered' coaching institute has broken all records of 'treachery' and 'deceit'. They added that the institute has become a 'business center' instead of ' coaching center' with a single motive of earning money.

Meanwhile in Baramulla district also, the situation is not different in many government run coaching centers where teachers have been bunking the duties to spend more time in their own private coaching centers. Students have accused authorities of turning a blind eye to their miseries .

Director School Education , Kashmir Dr. G.N Itoo told KNS, that they have also received some complaints against a coaching institute in Gogjibagh Srinagar which is being looked into.

"Honb'le High Court has passed certain direction in this regard to Divisional Commissioner and our department has constituted teams for regular inspections of these centers." Dr. Itoo told KNS, adding that if any parent or student has any complaints , he must approach to the directorate.