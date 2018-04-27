Chief Secretary chairs Dal Monitoring Committee meet

Srinagar—Chief Secretary, B.B Vyas today chaired the 15th meet­ing of Monitoring Committee for Preservation and Conservation of Dal-Nigeen Lake.

Financial Commissioner, Hous­ing and Urban Development K.B Aggarwal, DGP S.P Vaid, Princi­pal Secretary to CM Rohit Kan­sal, Secretary Law, Justice and PA Abdul Majid Bhat, Additional Secretary, Tourism Gulzar Ah­mad, VC, Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) Abdul Hafiz Shah were present in the meeting while as Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir Baseer Ahmed Khan and IG, Kashmir S.P Pani participated in the meeting through video-conferencing.

The Committee discussed prog­ress achieved and the action taken by the concerned agency related to estimation of pesticides in Dal Lake, conversion of de-weeded material into compost, creation of artificial wetlands, compilation of Water Quality Analysis Report, vegeta­tion mapping, preparation of vision document, procurement of portable eco-sounder, development of Dole Demb, demarcation of Lake bound­ary and four-laning of boulevard.

The meeting also reviewed the progress on enactment of strong legislation for preservation of all water bodies in the state, estab­lishment of dwelling units at Ra­kh-i-Arth, assessment of missing links under lake conservation and management programme related to arresting of sewer, demarcation of 200m zone from the periphery of Dal Nigeen lake with proper sig­nages and geo-tagging, installation of CCTV cameras, strengthening of the enforcement wing of LAWDA, purchase of machinery & equip­ment for the cleaning of Dal-Nigeen lakes and de-weeding operation.

The Chief Secretary directed VC, LAWDA to frame weekly activity report on development of Dole Demb and inform SAC about it from time to time. He also directed for carrying out workshops, seminars, debates and other activities for creating sensitivity, awareness and stake­holder ship for conservation of water bodies in the state. The Di­visional Commissioner, Kashmir suggested that the pure water of Chashmashahi can be stored and utilized for supply in hospitals.

VC, LAWDA informed that the process for preparation of DPR for strengthening of embank­ments of all Nallahs and channels have been undertaken and would be completed within 15 days.