Chief Secretary chairs Dal Monitoring Committee meet

The Committee discussed progress achieved and the action taken by the concerned agency related to estimation of pesticides in Dal Lake, conversion of de-weeded material into compost, creation of artificial wetlands, compilation of Water Quality Analysis Report, vegetation mapping, preparation of vision document, procurement of portable eco-sounder, development of Dole Demb, demarcation of Lake boundary and four-laning of boulevard.
Srinagar—Chief Secretary, B.B Vyas today chaired the 15th meeting of Monitoring Committee for Preservation and Conservation of Dal-Nigeen Lake.
Financial Commissioner, Housing and Urban Development K.B Aggarwal, DGP S.P Vaid, Principal Secretary to CM Rohit Kansal, Secretary Law, Justice and PA Abdul Majid Bhat, Additional Secretary, Tourism Gulzar Ahmad, VC, Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) Abdul Hafiz Shah were present in the meeting while as Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir Baseer Ahmed Khan and IG, Kashmir S.P Pani participated in the meeting through video-conferencing.
The Committee discussed progress achieved and the action taken by the concerned agency related to estimation of pesticides in Dal Lake, conversion of de-weeded material into compost, creation of artificial wetlands, compilation of Water Quality Analysis Report, vegetation mapping, preparation of vision document, procurement of portable eco-sounder, development of Dole Demb, demarcation of Lake boundary and four-laning of boulevard.
The meeting also reviewed the progress on enactment of strong legislation for preservation of all water bodies in the state, establishment of dwelling units at Rakh-i-Arth, assessment of missing links under lake conservation and management programme related to arresting of sewer, demarcation of 200m zone from the periphery of Dal Nigeen lake with proper signages and geo-tagging, installation of CCTV cameras, strengthening of the enforcement wing of LAWDA, purchase of machinery & equipment for the cleaning of Dal-Nigeen lakes and de-weeding operation.
The Chief Secretary directed VC, LAWDA to frame weekly activity report on development of Dole Demb and inform SAC about it from time to time. He also directed for carrying out workshops, seminars, debates and other activities for creating sensitivity, awareness and stakeholder ship for conservation of water bodies in the state. The Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir suggested that the pure water of Chashmashahi can be stored and utilized for supply in hospitals.
VC, LAWDA informed that the process for preparation of DPR for strengthening of embankments of all Nallahs and channels have been undertaken and would be completed within 15 days.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.