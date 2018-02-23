Chief Secretary chairs 14th Dal Monitoring Committee meeting

Jammu—Chief Secre­tary B B Vyas on Thurs­day chaired the 14th meeting of the Monitor­ing Committee for Pres­ervation and Conserva­tion of Dal-Nageen Lake.

Financial Commis­sioner, Housing and Urban Development De­partment, Director Gen­eral of Police, Adminis­trative Secretaries of the Departments of Forest, Tourism and Law, Jus­tice & Parliamentary Af­fairs and PHE & I&FC, VC LAWDA, and other senior officers were pres­ent in the meeting.

Amicus Curie, Zaffar Ahmad Shah, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir and IGP Kashmir partici­pated in the meeting via video conferencing.

The Committee re­viewed the progress achieved in regard to for­mulation of comprehen­sive legal frame work for the enactment of strong legislation for preserva­tion of all water bodies in the state. Secretary Law informed the Commit­tee that the Draft Bill has been circulated amongst concerned departments including Forest and PHE and I&FC for seeking their response by next week.

Regarding estimation of pesticides in the Dal lake and conversion of de-weeded material into compost, VC LAWDA informed the Commit­tee that the detailed sur­vey carried out jointly by LDA and SKUAST-K has been completed and SKUAST has submitted the DPR besides LAWDA has received communi­cation from Director, SFRI about the quantity of deweeded biomass re­quired by their depart­ment for converting into vermi compost.

VC LAWDA further informed that physical demarcation of 200 me­ter zone of Dal-Nageen Lake has been completed and geo tagging of struc­tures is in process and so far 4200 structures have been geo-tagged from Dalgate to Habak, Kash­mir University and NIT. The geo tagging work is also in progress in Check- Saderbal and Khonkhan area. The Authority has has completed the ETS survey of Anchar, Gil­sar and Khushalsar and maps from Revenue Au­thorities have also been received, he added.

The Committee took stock of the status of implementation of the recommendations of the Scientific Advisory Committee (SAC) with regard to creation of arti­ficial wetlands, rejuvena­tion of six existing wet­lands/retention ponds/ reed belts, Water Qual­ity Analysis, Vegetation Mapping and Portable Eco Sounder. The Com­mittee also took stock of the status of purchase of machinery & equipment for the cleaning of Dal- Nigeen lakes from weeds and lily pads and prog­ress on development of Rakh-i-Arth Colony.

It was informed that LAWDA has been carry­ing out demolition drives with the assistance of the Police Department and in the last three months 77 structures have been demolished.

The Committee also reviewed the progress in regard to development of Dole Demb and Rejuve­nation, Revival of Brari Numbal Lagoon at Sri­nagar and demarcation of Lake Boundary by way of construction of west­ern foreshore road.

Vice Chairman LAW­DA informed the Com­mittee that the opera­tion for removal of lily patches/de-weeding and floating trash skimming was called off in the 3rd week of December, 2017 due to inclement weath­er. However, during the year 2017, 2.9 Sq. Km area was cleared from lily outgrowth. He also presented an overview of the cleaning/de-silting works being undertaken by LAWDA to reclaim various inflow and out­flow channels of Dal Lake including inflow channel near Lashkari Mohalla, Dewan Bagh, Telibal, Shalimar navi­gation channel besides mechanical dredging of Hazratbal basin.