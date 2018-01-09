Casual labours from several departments stage protests in Srinagar

Srinagar—Casual labours working under J&K United Employees Forum from Department of Agriculture, sericulture, tourism social forestry and PHE on Monday held a protest demonstration demanding regularisation at Press Enclave, Srinagar.

Scores of the protestors assembled outside press colony demanding the implementation of SRO 64.

“We are working on labour post for very long time and recently implemented SRO 520 policy lacks provisions for us,” said Mohammad Yusuf Wani, President AJKUEP.

“We are around 60 thousand workers and we demand we should be included in 7th pay commission benefits,” he added.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Contingent Paid Cook Workers Union Kashmir Province also protested in favour of the creation of Class 5 unit in Education department. “Although SRO 308 has been implemented our employees are not getting their due benefit due to lack of unit,” said Majeed Gulamuddin, a protester.

Meanwhile, hundreds of the residents from Karnah Kupwara also held a protest demonstration outside Press colony Srinagar.

The protesters were demanding the construction of Sadna Tunnel through Sadna Top which is 11500ft from sea level.

Protesters were sloganeering against the State and Central government for ignoring their demand from last many years. The protesters were holding placards of recently died persons which came under a snow avalanche. Protesters alleged that the government has made only fake promises to us in this regard.

“Govt had made us fool by making a fake promise,” said a protester Taufeeq Khan.

“Sadna Pass has taken many lives including Women and Children, We request both Central and State government especially CM Mehbooba Mufti to fulfil our demands without any further delay,” he added.