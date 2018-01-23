Casual labourers stage protest to demand pending wages

Scores of the employees assembled at press colony demanding an immediate release of long pending wages. “We have survived with the meagre salaries till now, why isn’t govt paying any heed towards us,” said an anguish protester.
Srinagar—Casual labours of irrigation and flood control department on Monday stages a protest demonstration in press colony Srinagar.
Scores of the employees assembled at press colony demanding an immediate release of long pending wages. “We have survived with the meagre salaries till now, why isn’t govt paying any heed towards us,” said an anguish protester.
Employees also said that the funds allotted to them by the government are very less and wages they are being provided are not sufficient for their livelihood.
“Despite working round the clock it’s so unfortunate that we were never acknowledged by the government,” said another protester. Another protester said that no one can raise a family with the wages they are being provided. He said that markets rates have gone much high but the salary has remained same for several years.
“Tell us what shall we do? How can we feed our family and kids? We request authorities to think about us,” he said.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.