Casual labourers stage protest to demand pending wages

Srinagar—Casual labours of irrigation and flood control depart­ment on Monday stages a protest demonstration in press colony Srinagar.

Scores of the employees assembled at press colony demanding an immedi­ate release of long pending wages. “We have survived with the meagre salaries till now, why isn’t govt paying any heed towards us,” said an anguish protester.

Employees also said that the funds allotted to them by the government are very less and wages they are being provided are not sufficient for their livelihood.

“Despite working round the clock it’s so unfortunate that we were never acknowl­edged by the government,” said another protester. An­other protester said that no one can raise a family with the wages they are being pro­vided. He said that markets rates have gone much high but the salary has remained same for several years.

“Tell us what shall we do? How can we feed our fam­ily and kids? We request au­thorities to think about us,” he said.