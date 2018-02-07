Cash looted from ATM in Srinagar

"A case under FIR no. 07/2018 under section 457, 380 has been registered and investigations launched to nab the persons involved in the incident."
Srinagar—Unknown persons during last night strike at SBI Bank ATM at Karannagar near SMHS hospital of Srinagar city in central Kashmir and decamped with cash.
A police officer concerned while confirming the incident told GNS that the unknown persons last night looted around 23 lakh rupees from the machine.
He said a case under FIR no. 07/2018 under section 457, 380 was registered and investigations launched to nab the persons involved in the incident.
The official said that the police are also investigating whether or not the robbery was carried by same persons who helped LeT commander Naveed Jat escape from SMHS hospital amid shootout that left two policemen dead.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.