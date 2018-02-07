Cash looted from ATM in Srinagar

Srinagar—Unknown persons during last night strike at SBI Bank ATM at Karannagar near SMHS hospital of Srinagar city in central Kashmir and decamped with cash.

A police officer concerned while confirming the incident told GNS that the unknown persons last night looted around 23 lakh rupees from the machine.

He said a case under FIR no. 07/2018 under section 457, 380 was registered and investigations launched to nab the persons involved in the incident.

The official said that the police are also investigating whether or not the robbery was carried by same persons who helped LeT commander Naveed Jat escape from SMHS hospital amid shootout that left two policemen dead.