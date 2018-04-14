Burglar gang busted by Police  

Srinagar—During a special development Police Station Saffakadal and MR Gunj busted a gang of burglars who were on prowl to loot jewelry and other precious belongings from the ladies and old age people in different areas of Srinagar city and it's outskirts.

During a press conference, SDPO MR Gunj S M Shafi-JKPS revealed the sequence of facts as under:

On 27th of March 2018, a lady from Bagh-I-Nandsingh Chattabal was on way to Batamaloo for some purchasing but on reaching near Poultry Farm near her home she was obstructed by two unknown persons who robbed off some gold jewellery items which she was wearing at that time, two kid's cloth sets and cash of Rs 5000. Lady cried for help and some by-passers chased the burglars and apprehended them and handed over them to Police Post Bagiyas. The burglars were identified as Altaf Ahmad Sheikh S/o Jabbar Sheikh and Shahrukh Ahmad Sheikh S/O Hussain Sheikh, both residents of Dewan Bagh Baramulla. On frisking them one gold ring, one pair of ear rings, one silver ring and two sets of kid's clothes were confiscated from them.

On this a case FIR number 33/2018, U/S 392 RPC has been registered at PS Safakadal and investigation was set into motion.

During further investigations, it was found that both these burglars were wanted in case FIR number 126/2017, U/S 392, 411 RPC Police Station Safakadal on the basis of analysis of a video footage of 2017 regarding robbing of jewelry from the possession of an old age lady at Chattabal area. Both these burglars were identified to be involved in the said incident.

During further disclosures by these burglars some stolen gold jewellery has been recovered from a gold shop at Baramulla which includes two numbers of gold garlands, four pairs of gold ear rings, seven numbers of gold rings and seven numbers of gold bangles. Recipient of stolen property namely Firdous Ahmad Ganaie S/O Gh Nabi R/O Baramulla has been arrested in the instant case.

Besides, during the investigation of case FIR No 21/2018, U/S 379 RPC, two thieves namely Shabir Ahmad Gangyal S/O Nazir Ah Gangyal R/O Rampora Chattabal and Irshad Ahmad Dar S/O Ab Salam Dar R/O Chana Check Wanigam Tangmarg were arrested and four mobile phones were recovered from their possession.